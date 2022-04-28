Funding boost for powwow

High Prairie town council is supporting the 6th Annual High Prairie Traditional Powwow May 7 at the Sports Palace.

Council agreed to a $1,000 donation at its April 12 meeting.

“Really make an effort to go,” Councillor Donna Deynaka said. “It’s an embracing event to be at.”

Powwow co-chair Jamie Chalifoux wrote council with the request. In addition to dancing, a hand games tournament will be held as well as a ceremony honoring the Aboriginal graduating students which includes an honour dance and a gift of a blanket. Metis culture will be on display during the supper break.

“The event provides opportunity to engage Indigenous and non-Indigenous community people, agencies and partners in working together to benefit the community,” wrote Chalifoux.

The event is free to attend.