High Prairie town council is supporting the 6th Annual High Prairie Traditional Powwow May 7 at the Sports Palace.
Council agreed to a $1,000 donation at its April 12 meeting.
“Really make an effort to go,” Councillor Donna Deynaka said. “It’s an embracing event to be at.”
Powwow co-chair Jamie Chalifoux wrote council with the request. In addition to dancing, a hand games tournament will be held as well as a ceremony honoring the Aboriginal graduating students which includes an honour dance and a gift of a blanket. Metis culture will be on display during the supper break.
“The event provides opportunity to engage Indigenous and non-Indigenous community people, agencies and partners in working together to benefit the community,” wrote Chalifoux.
The event is free to attend.
Funding boost for powwow
High Prairie town council is supporting the 6th Annual High Prairie Traditional Powwow May 7 at the Sports Palace.