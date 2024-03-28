Funding approved for new Red Earth School

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Peace River School Divison is pleased to announce that funding for a replacement building for Red Earth Creek School was approved by the provincial government in the 2024 budget announced Feb. 29.

A new building for the school has been part of the board’s capital plan since 2015, states a news release dated March 12.

No funding figure has been confirmed by PRSD, which expects the funding amount and more details about the project in the coming weeks.

The age and design of the current building poses many challenges to education and is quickly becoming too small as a result of growing enrolment at Red Earth Creek School.

PRSD is grateful for the support from the M.D. of Opportunity, Lesser Slave Lake MLA Scott Sinclair, Peace River MLA Dan Williams and Central Peace – Notley MLA Todd Loewen for their support to advocate on behalf of the division and residents of Red Earth Creek to ensure funding was approved for the project.

In 2023, the Division received design funding for the project that sparked conversations between Alberta Education, Alberta Infrastructure, PRSD and Opportunity about the features and designs of the building to best meet the educational needs for the community.

Following in the steps of the Division’s successful joint-use facility in Grimshaw, the new Red Earth Creek School building will also utilize joint-use areas, including the community’s new public library and the M.D. of Opportunity’s recreation space.

The new school building will include a corridor connecting the school to the municipal recreation space to provide students with excellent facilities for physical education.