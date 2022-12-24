Fun & friendship!

The High Prairie Native Friendship Centre has been a busy place since its reopening a few months ago. Two events were the annual Elders Banquet Dec. 3 at the Eagle’s Nest Complex at Enilda and a Youth/Elder merchandise bingo Dec. 14 at the same location. The intent was to connect the youth and Elders in a fun way and focus on teaching the Cree language. All the numbers under the “B” were called in Cree so teachers could reinforce counting from 1-15 as a start. Denise Willier was the bingo caller. Everyone was treated to hotdogs, chips, pop and water.

BINGO CALLER DENISE WILLIER YOUTH AND ELDERS ENJOY A GAME OF BINGO! ENTERTAINMENT AT THE ELDER’S BANQUET MUSICAL CHAIRS AT THE ELDER’S BANQUET