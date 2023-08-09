Fun for entire family promised at Smoky River Ag Fair

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

Get ready for this weekend’s exciting and attention-grabbing events all being showcased at the 75th Smoky River Agricultural Fair in Donnelly.

The event will be held at the Smoky River Agricultural Society’s fairgrounds near the Guy-Donnelly Sportex on the west side of the village Aug. 11-13.

Society president Linda Marcoux says volunteers and the board have been working tirelessly to provide an event the whole family will love, and they’re hoping to have record-breaking attendance.

“We’re trying to focus on having lots of kid-friendly activities and activities for families,” says Marcoux.

“We are trying to keep admittance fees down so it’s affordable for the whole family to attend,” she adds.

Adult tickets (16 years and older) are $10 for a day pass, and $15 for the weekend. Children 5-15 years cost $5 for a day pass and $7 for a weekend pass. Families of two adults and two kids will pay $25 for a day pass and $40 for the weekend, each additional child costs an extra $5. Tickets can either be purchased at the fairgrounds gate or on the Smoky River Agricultural Society 2023 Facebook page through Eventbrite.

This year’s fair will feature a number of events that used to be held independently, but to help provide more entertainment for the whole family, they are being featured in one large event.

The much-anticipated return of mud bogs will be held throughout the weekend, this year in tribute to long-time organizer Leo Dumont. The 25th Annual Smoky River Mud Bogs are expected to attract upwards of 100 cars participating in the event and will provide an exceptional amount of engine roaring and crowd pleasing.

“We’re expecting a lot of people participating, so it’s best to pre-register online,” says mud bogs organizer Willie Wiebe, noting that people can also register at the gate, but it will hold up the process a little.

“They can do this on our Facebook page Smoky River Mud Bogs. They can also register onsite, but it would speed up the process if it’s done before,” he adds.

Anyone over 14 years of age can participate in the mud bogs, as long as they have a parent or guardian if they are under 18.

The Mud Boggers will also be hosting a dance with a live deejay on Saturday night to help provide a little more entertainment through the weekend. Wiebe says there is a $15 entrance fee, but it will come with a free drink.

Also spanning the entire weekend will be the Smoky River Mudboggers Association Baseball tournament that will be hosted by Smoky River Ryders Riding Club (SRRRC). The tournament is open to anyone who would like to participate, but ball players have to be at least 16 years of age. Everyone is welcome to come out and cheer. Entry fee to play is $500 per team.

Saturday will also feature a Show and Shine at the Donnelly Fairgrounds.

“We are hoping to attract everything from classic cars and tracks to modern cars and trucks, even bikes are welcome,” says organizer Korby Boulet.

“With everything going on during the day, I’d say it’s a great family event spread across the fairgrounds.”

The event will be held from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., with cars being asked to register first thing in the morning, with the only cost being the entry fee into the fairgrounds.

Other children’s activities will include bouncy castles, a toddler combo, kids’ sand pit and a Fire Chief Junior Challenge.

“Little kids get to act as a fire chief and go through a series of things they’d do as a firefighter,” says Mar- coux, who explains that the challenge was a hit in 2018 when they offered it.

“We hope it will attract lots of children,” he adds.

A home business market and food both will also be featured on the weekend, adding a little bit for the whole family. The Agricultural Society hopes people will come out and enjoy the weekend with them.