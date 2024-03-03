Fun-filled day at Kinuso

Family Day at Kinuso Feb. 19 started with a free pancake breakfast with about 41 people attending. Throughout the day, 40 people took part in a historic building scavenger hunt and came to the museum. The family skate had about 20-25 children, with about 15 people enjoying the fire and hotdog roast. The events were organized by the museum, Big Lakes County FCSS, Kinuso Fire Department, and Kinuso Community Association. The historic building scavenger hunt is still up on buildings in Kinuso. Photos courtesy of the Kinosayo Museum.

Jen Churchill in the Legion Theatre, part of the Kinosayo Museum on Family Day, Feb. 19. The museum brought together events organized by various local organizations into a full day of fun at Kinuso.