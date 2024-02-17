Full day of fun planned at Kinuso

Pearl Lorentzen

For South Peace News

Kinuso has family fun from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 19, Family Day.

“A lot of groups were already running their own Family Day events,” says Braidi Locke, Kinosayo Museum programs coordinator.

However, the museum decided to bring everything together.

The fun starts with a free pancake breakfast from 8:30-10:30 a.m. at the Kinuso Fire Hall. The menu includes pancakes, breakfast sausages, strawberries, whipped cream, syrup, coffee, and juice. The breakfast is organized by the Kinuso Fire Department and Big Lakes Family and Community Support Services.

At the breakfast and elsewhere, people can pick up the Historical Community Scavenger Hunt sheets. During the day, people will go to the various buildings in Kinuso. These have signs with QR codes on them. With their phone, they will be able to read about the history of the building and use this information to answer the questions on the sheet. The completed sheets are dropped off at the museum to enter a draw.

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Kinosayo Museum is open. People can tour the museum and take part in activities. The two confirmed activities are butter churning and working on your family tree.

Jennifer Churchill, the museum board president, knows a lot about family trees, says Locke. She can also use the Sodbusters book (a history of Kinuso and Swan River First Nation) to help people find their relatives.

Kinuso Community Recreation will either have a family skate, weather permitting, or another event. Skating is from 1-3 p.m. at the Kinuso skating rink. A fire and hotdogs will be available.

For more information, contact the museum at (780) 775-3774 during its business hours Thursday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.