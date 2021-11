An actress portrays a rather sinister-looking character in the bale maze. Would you want your fortune told by her?

Twins! Lucas Billings, left, and one of the characters in the bale maze meet!

A bad hair day, plus a bad wardrobe day to boot!

“What’s the big deal?” asks one of the greeters in the bale maze.

EC Bar Ranch east of High Prairie held its annual Flashlight Night Oct. 23. Co-owner Lyndon Drefs was more than pleased with attendance given the ongoing pandemic and sprinkling of rain, although it was warm. This year 1,021 people attended – many of them dressed for Halloween. The haunted bale maze, which features several rooms of haunted delights, and the corn maze were again the most enjoyable highlights. A live DJ blasting music into the valley with light show completed the evening.