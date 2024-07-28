Friendship Centre is bringing back pancake breakfast

It is back!

Many years ago, St. Mark’s Anglican Church hosted a pancake breakfast the first day of the rodeo. Due to a lack of volunteers, it ceased.

This year, however, the High Prairie Native Friendship Centre is bringing back the event.

However, it will be held starting at 9 a.m Monday, July 29 until the food runs out. On the menu are pancakes and sausages, coffee, juice and water. The breakfast will be inside the centre.

Centre staff decided to hold the breakfast Monday to kick off the week’s events. It also gives staff time to decorate their float for the High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Parade July 30.