Friendship Centre highlights Filipino culture

Filipino Culture Night was in the spotlight Feb. 3 at the High Prairie Native Friendship Centre. The event featured traditional food, dance, cultural items and a slide presentation about The Philippines. More than 60 people attended, not including about 15 Filipino people, says Friendship Centre executive director Carol Hanlon. The Friendship Centre hosted the culture night in collaboration with the LuzViMinda Filipino Canadian – High Prairie organization. She says HPNFC plans to host monthly culture nights to promote other ethnic cultures in the High Prairie region. “It’s all about celebrating different ethnic cultures of the region – bringing different cultures together – and raising awareness,” Hanlon says. “We want to feature one local ethnic culture each month.” People wishing to have their culture showcased is encouraged to phone Friendship Centre project co-ordinator Bev L’Hirondelle at (780) 523-4511.

Marcine Fabian, left, and Bethany Burback, both 11, were two of four girls who performed an Itik – Itik Dance, a duck dance. A variety of delicious traditional Filipino food was served! Left-right, are Shirley Cunningham, Doris Papineau, and Yvette Brodrick. Several women open their fans in a room that displayed a variety of traditional clothing and cultural items. Left-right are Chrishja Nava, Nilda Dube, Friendship Centre project co-ordinator Bev L’Hirondelle, Hazel Simogan and Jo Francisco.