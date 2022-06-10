Freedom to choose!

Students sometimes complain about school assignments when they would rather do their own thing. In Art class at High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School, students were let loose and found ways to paint and draw their loved ones, preference and interests. At last, no boundaries!

Grade 12, Art 30 student Kierra Supernault understands the beauty of exaggeration and simplification in her entertaining cartoon creation. Grade 11 student Noah Brewer found his pet’s portrait was the perfect subject for his Art 20, pencil grid project. Grade 11, Art 20 student Liam Roberts takes advantage of the grid project to recreate, in pencil crayon, an image of the infamous J.W. Gacy. Grade 11, Art 20 student Jorja Bilyk used pencil crayons and gave the popular artist, The Weeknd, a serious look in her cartoon study. Grade 11, Art 10 student Taryn Barnes-Roberts used her undeniable skill to create an entertaining cartoon with pencil and lots of imagination. Grade 10, Art 10 student Alexis Gladue used watercolour, rubber cement and splatters of paint to achieve social commentary of Ukraine. Grade 12, Art 30 student Kierra Supernault did exemplary beadwork to decorate her elk hide medicine bag. We all know who Grade 10, Art 20 student Mike Yellowknee is cheering for by viewing his watercolour Impressionism study. Grade 10, Art 10 student Ally Shaw portrays the effects of light and reflection in true Impressionism style using coloured chalk. Grade 12, Art 30 student Bethany Cunningham creates a magical Impressionism study using coloured chalk on black paper.