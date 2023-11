Calling all junior and senior high school students in High Prairie!

The High Prairie Native Friendship Centre is hosting its next free lunch Nov. 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the centre.

Chicken quesadillas is the main menu item this time with drinks also provided. Those attending can also enter their names into draws for prizes.

Students from High Prairie schools including St. Andrew’s, E.W. Pratt, Prairie River, and Prairie View Outreach are invited.