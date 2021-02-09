Free fishing this weekend

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Free fishing is an option as one activity to celebrate Family Day on Feb. 15.



Lesser Slave Watershed Council encourages families to take part in the Free Fishing Weekend in Alberta from Feb. 13-15.



“Families and others are encouraged to give fishing a try without having to purchase a sportfishing licence,” LSWC watershed co-ordinator Alyssa Belanger says.



She reminds people that it’s important to note all other regulations related to fishing still apply and that families who participate are doing so at their own risk.



LSWC is giving away 20 family ice fishing kits with all the basics, besides an auger and fishing licence.



The contest is being promoted as part of the council’s fourth annual Kids Can Catch Ice Fishing Festival.



However, no activities are planned because of COVID-19 restrictions that ban community gatherings and events.



“All we’re asking for is a few sentences about your family, how you spend your winters, what makes you love your lake and the big plans you have if you’re selected as one of the fortunate families to get one of the kits,” Belanger says.



Families are invited to e-mail their entries to coordinator@lswc.ca, or message the Lesser Slave Watershed Council on Facebook.



“Make sure you include a photo of your family so we can share with all our amazing neighbours your plans to get outside this winter and explore your watershed,” Belanger says.



For more information, phone the LSWC office at [780] 523-9800 or e-mail Kate Lovsin, who will soon become the acting watershed co-ordinator, at coordinator@lswc.ca.