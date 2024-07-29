Free fishing, games, prizes and more!

The Lesser Slave Watershed Council, based in High Prairie, celebrated Alberta’s free fishing weekend with a barbecue at Winagami Lake Provincial Park July 13. The barbecue began at 11 a.m. The council featured games, had several giveaways and prize draws, held nature walks and fun at the beach. Of course, the council took the opportunity to also promote their programs and inform visitors of their efforts to preserve the watershed for future generations to enjoy. Joining the Watershed Council for activities and/or sponsorship were ATCO, Peavey Mart, Fields, Lesser Slave Forest Education Society, Alberta Conservation Association, Freson Bros. Boondocks Grill and Glamour & Gear.