Free fishing, games, prizes and more!

The Lesser Slave Watershed Council, based in High Prairie, celebrated Alberta’s free fishing weekend with a barbecue at Winagami Lake Provincial Park July 13. The barbecue began at 11 a.m. The council featured games, had several giveaways and prize draws, held nature walks and fun at the beach. Of course, the council took the opportunity to also promote their programs and inform visitors of their efforts to preserve the watershed for future generations to enjoy. Joining the Watershed Council for activities and/or sponsorship were ATCO, Peavey Mart, Fields, Lesser Slave Forest Education Society, Alberta Conservation Association, Freson Bros. Boondocks Grill and Glamour & Gear.

Fishing was not limited to the water! Lucho Wong, 5, of High Prairie, snags the big one at the fish pond! The idea of this game was to catch the fish, then identify it. Of course, younger kids had to be told what kind of fish they caught, not that they cared!

The Lesser Slave Forest Education Society held an interesting game in which people had to reach inside a box, then attempt to identify what was inside by touch alone! Left-right are Ariana Ledrew, 12, Liam Herman, 12, and Danika Herman, 10, all from Peavine.

Jonathan Peters, 5, of La Crete, picked up a Lesser Slave Watershed Council beach ball at Kids Can Catch. Perfect for a fun day at Winagami Lake!

Roma Lepage, casts his fishing line into the water as his aunt, Louise Lepage, watches. She also tried her luck at fishing. Both are from Falher.

Cousins Cadence Lepage, 17, of Falher, and Francis Kachuk, 12, of Spruce Grove, enjoy some fishing.