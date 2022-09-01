Four Dolphins win provincial medals

Ella Deering shows off her medal she won at the provincial swimming championships.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Four members of the High Prairie Dolphins Swim Club came home with medals from the Alberta Summer Swimming Championships held Aug. 12-14 in Edmonton.

Combined, the swimmers captured six medals.

Jonah Hesse competed in female 8-and-under and finished second in the 25m breaststroke in a time of 28.89 seconds and in the100m individual medley in a time of 2:07.47.

Ella Deering competed in female 18-and-over and finished third in the 50m backstroke in a time of 35.98 seconds and in the individual 200m medley.

Abbie Cottingham competed in female 18-and-over and finished third in 100m freestyle in a time of 1:13.01.

Jack Strebchuk competed in male 9-10 and finished third in the 25m breaststroke in a time of 23.97 seconds.

High Prairie Dolphin swimmers Jonah Hesse, left, and Jack Strebchuk, hold their medals they won at the provincial swimming championships Aug. 12-14 in Edmonton.