Food cupboards going bare!

Big Lakes County Family and Community Support Services is asking the public to step forward to replenish their community food cupboards.

High Prairie/Enilda FCSS community worker Nancy Marquardt informed High Prairie Interagency members of the issue at its May 1 meeting.

The food cupboards are set up in the Big Lakes hamlets and are free to anyone who needs them. They have proven to be very useful.

Donations needed include non-perishable food and other household items such as toilet paper, coffee filters, feminine products, etc. Donations may be made at any FCSS office or drop them off inside the cupboards at any time.