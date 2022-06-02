Flower Power!

Grade 4 students from High Prairie St. Andrew’s School and Grade 3-4 students from High Prairie Elementary School went to MacIntyre Park May 26 to participate in the annual Dlugosz Dig, which is held annually to plant flowers at the park. Students volunteer their services each year as part of community service. The Dlugosz Dig is held by the High Prairie Community Beautification Association and organized by Trish Long in memory of Mary Dlugosz, who cared for flowers at the park for many years. The Royal Purple Elks donated the flowers as they do each year. Students took turns planting the flowers under the watchful eyes of Beautification volunteers, teachers and education assistants.

