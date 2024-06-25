First since 2019, but biggest ever!

Children had plenty of fun and laughs on Bouncy Castles. Left-right, are Rhaya Gordon, 7, Paisley Pattison, 2, and Kaylum Gordon, 10.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Block Party to promote community services returned for the first time since 2019 bigger and better!

Several hundred people attended the event June 7 on Evergreen Drive. Heart River Housing welcomed the Children’s Resource Council as organizers.

“We are estimating we had 300-425 people and 23 organizations and agencies,” says Heart River tenant liaison co-ordinator Rhonda Keay, who started her role April 13.

Previously held in late August, the event in 2019 drew 110 people and only nine exhibitors.

Some invited agencies were unable to attend, she notes.

“We chose the date because we thought spring would be a better time for families and June 7 was a (Professional Development) day for all local schools,” Keay says.

“The purpose of the Block Party is to promote community resources and services that are offered in our community and a day for the whole family to enjoy.

“It proved to be a great opportunity for clients and organizations to meet face-to-face and to create a great working relationship and referral base.”

She trusts the local Block Party will spread beyond High Prairie.

“Tenant support would love to see this type of event in other communities in our Heart River Housing region,” Keay says.

CRC was delighted to join the expanded event.

“The CRC wanted to assist in showcasing the event and give families a chance to see what is available to them in our community,” CAO Naal Sharkawi says.

“We had contacted Heart River Housing and asked if they wanted to have a collaborative effort and give agencies a chance to provide information to community members,” Sharkawi says.

“Heart River Housing and the CRC wanted to hold a larger event with a free barbecue and activities for children to entice families to come see what services, program and resources are available to them.

“It is important that we continually provide information at events, whether they are large or small as not everyone is on Facebook.”

Organizers thank all all organizations and people who supported in the event in various ways.

Alberta Health Services public health staff promotes local services and programs. Left-right, are public health nurses Valerie Bell and Jennifer Bell and early-childhood prevention worker Jamie Kary.

Northern Association of Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder program supervisor Charlene McLay provides information about its services.

Treaty 8 Urban Child and Family Services child and youth liaisons Charlene Noskey, left, and Stacey Prince present information about the programs and services offered.

Blue Heron Support Services Association promotes the Alberta Brain Injury Initiative. Left-right, are Blue Heron service co-ordinator Nicole Helmus and Bill Helmus.

Helping Our Students To Succeed (HOSTS) promoted its services. Left-right, are Vanessa Williams, St. Andrew’s School mascot Andy, Brandie Matula, HOSTS manager Lauri Davidson and Keenan Wells.