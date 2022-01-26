First convictions for GL woman

A Gift Lake woman was sentenced for her first crimes in Slave Lake provincial court Jan. 19.

Jasmine Dana Marie Cardinal, 22, appeared via phone because she was in quarantine at Edmonton Remand Centre. She pleaded guilty to obstructing a peace officer and failure to appear.

Court heard on July 31, 2020 around 12:35 a.m., High Prairie RCMP pulled over a stolen vehicle, said the Crown. Cardinal was a passenger. She gave the officer a false name and date of birth. She was released.

On Aug. 17, 2020, the same officer was called to remove an unwanted woman from a residence in Grouard. The officer recognized the woman from the stolen vehicle, but this time she gave her correct name. When confronted, Cardinal admitted giving a false name in July.

Aug. 24, 2020, Cardinal failed to appear in court.

The defence waived a formal Gladue Report, but Cardinal has Gladue factors, including a Grade 9 education, addiction to alcohol, and losing her father at a young age.

Cardinal was fined $300 for obstructing a peace officer and $100 for failure to appear. After the conversion, she was released due to time served.