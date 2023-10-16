FireChase supports High Prairie Fire Department

A large Canadian flag hangs on the ladder of a High Prairie Fire Department ladder truck at the Fire Chase at Jaycee Park on Oct. 1. The flag – measuring 25 by 50 feet – was recently purchased from funds donated by the High Prairie Royal Purple Elks.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Fall weather was perfect for the annual High Prairie FireChase held Oct. 1 to raise funds for the High Prairie Fire Department.

People of all ages participated in the FireChase under warm and sunny skies at Jaycee Park, says Lt. Jennifer Anderson, who co-ordinated the event.

“We had 56 people register and 50 participate,” Anderson says.

“We had participants from as young as children in strollers to a person aged 72.”

Most of the walkers and runners were from the High Prairie region, including Enilda, Joussard and Kinuso, while many other travelled from as far away as Peace River, Grimshaw, Sexsmith and Edmonton, she notes.

Participants had the option to walk or run 5 km or 10 km.

Last year, 75 people registered although just 60 participated in the first FireChase since 2014 when 154 participated.

“I’m not sure why the attendance was down from last year,,” Anderson says.

“I believe it may have to do with the economy and people are holding their money a lot closer.

“Donations and extra activities are usually the first to be cut.”

When the FireChase start n 2024, the event attracted more than 150 participants in each of the first five years, more than 200 in 2009, 166 in 2010 and 170 in 2011.

The FireChase was established as an event to encourage physical fitness and to raise funds for the fire department.

She and the fire department thank all those who supported the event as runners and walkers, volunteers and partners.

High Prairie FireChase co-ordinator Jennifer Anderson, left, stands beside Sparky the Fire Dog, the official mascot of the National Fire Protection Association, just before the first group sets out in the FireChase.

Wearing full gear, firefighters set out on their way in the High Prairie FireChase in the 10-km walk. Left-right, are Big Lakes – Joussard firefighter Faith Fortier, Big Lakes – Enilda firefighter Dianna Bissell, High Prairie deputy fire chief David Martinson, High Prairie junior firefighter Aiden Caron and Big Lakes deputy fire chief Luci Martinson. They wore their masks during the walk.

Several adults participate in the High Prairie FireChase in the 10-km walk. Left-right, are Trevor Ford, Isabellle Giroux, both of High Prairie, Tanya Sloan and Nicole Churchill, both of Kinuso.

Runners lead the way in the High Prairie FireChase combined start for the 5-km run and 5-km walk. Left-right, are Lynn Page-Scott (No. 416), Nadine King (No. 445), Stephan Brochu (No. 443) and Rachelle Brochu (No. 444).