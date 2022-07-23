FireChase returns to HP Oct. 2

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

It was an family fun event that drew up to 200 people some years, and it returns to High Prairie Oct. 2!

FireChase will be held at Jayce Park starting at 1:30 p.m. registration is $40 except for youth ages 14 years and under when it is only $20.

People are encouraged to walk or run various lengths of the route on the walking trails. There is both a competitive event and a category for anyone who just want to go for a leisurely stroll.

FireChase is a fundraiser with proceeds to be used to purchase new specialized low angle equipment for the High Prairie Fire Department.

For more information call event organizer Roeby at [780] 291-0112.