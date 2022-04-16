Fire used to attack victim

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A Driftpile man who used fire when he attacked another man will have plenty of time to think about his actions.

Derek Preston Giroux, 34, of Driftpile, was handed a conditional sentence order [CSO] of 90 days after pleading guilty in High Prairie provincial court April 4 to assualt with a weapon.

Court heard Giroux used a butane spray bottle and a lighter to create flames that he used to intimidate another male, Crown prosecutor Sheen Kachroo told court.

Police found one air freshener butane spray bottle in Giroux’s vehicle.

Giroux broke into a home at Sucker Creek on May 9, 2019 around 2:30 a.m., the Crown alleged.

The victim asked Giroux to leave, but he refused. Giroux also pointed an air pistol at the victim and kicked him 20 times all over his body, the Crown added.

Judge G.W. Paul agreed with the joint submission for sentencing from lawyer Kirsty Broadhead and the Crown.

“The use of fire to attack the victim is aggravating,” Judge Paul said.

He also prohibited Giroux from possessing and using restricted firearms and weapons for life, and unrestricted firearms and weapons for 10 years.

Giroux, who was also given a mandatory DNA order, pleaded guilty to other charges. He was fined $300 for mischief causing damage under $5,000.

Court heard he kicked the windshield of the victim’s vehicle causing a large crack, the Crown said.

Further, he was fined $100 for breach of conditions of an undertaking. Giroux was on an undertaking to abstain from consuming alcohol.

“He was found with a bottle of liquor on him when he was arrested by police,” the Crown said.

Broadhead told court Giroux is remorseful.

“He is taking responsibilities for his actions,” she said.

“He has struggled with drugs and alcohol.”

During the first 45 days of the CSO, Giroux is required to remain in a designated residence in Driftpile 24 hours a day. During the final 45 days, he will have more freedom and must be at the residence in a curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. He is also required to abstain from alcohol.

As part of sentencing on the assault charge, Giroux was also sentenced to probation for six months. He was ordered to abstain from alcohol and must complete treatment for alcohol abuse. He was also placed on a curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.