Fire services personnel receive medals

Several Lesser Slave Lake and Peace region emergency services personnel received Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medals Jan. 7 at the Legacy Centre in Slave Lake, hosted by the Alberta Fire Chiefs Association (AFCA). The 24 recipients were members of the AFCA and the Canadian Volunteer Firefighters Association, and represented municipal fire departments from all over the northern half of the province. Among these were Trevor Cisaroski of the High Prairie Fire Department, Luci Martinson of Big Lakes County Fire Services, and Michael Frayne of the Peace River Fire Department. The commemorative medal was created by the Government of Alberta to mark the 70th anniversary of Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’ accession to the throne as Queen of Canada. The medal is a tangible way to honour her late majesty for her life of service to this province and country. At the same time, it serves to honour significant contributions and achievements by Albertans. During the Platinum Jubilee year (2022), 7,000 deserving Albertans were recognized throughout the province. Peace River – Westlock MP Arnold Viersen presented the medals.

