Fire department welcomes new addition

Tender 2, a Helie unit built on a Freightliner chassis, became the newest part of the Smoky River Fire and Rescue fleet on Feb. 14. The crew says it has the ability to hold 2,000 gallons of water and will be a great addition to responding and reacting to fire situations in the region. Photo courtesy of Smoky River Fire and Rescue.

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

Smoky River Fire and Rescue welcomed a new truck to its fleet Feb. 14 to replace a piece of equipment that needed retirement.

“We purchased a water tender with extra capabilities,” says regional fire chief Marcel Maure.

“The new apparatus has the capability to pump and roll with Bumper mounted turrets and a deck mounted turret,” he adds.

Maure says the new truck will replace a smaller unit that carried less water.

“This addition to our fleet is replacing an aged-out fire apparatus,” he says. “In replacing it we will now have more water available on initial response. With the added water it will provide the primary engine more time fighting the fire with continuous water flowing.”

Funds for the new machine were obtained as part of the capital replacement plan that the M.D. of Smoky River and the fire chief work into the budget every year.

“It will provide an added 2,000 gallons of water, which on initial attack would give the fire department an estimated 7,500 gallons of water with all fire apparatuses responding,” says Maure.

The truck, dubbed Tender 2, was put into commission on Feb. 14 by the fire crew with an official pushing of the truck into the fire hall (longstanding tradition).

“We currently have one more Fire Apparatus (coming),” says Maure. “Which is a primary engine for Hall #3 in McLennan and should be arriving at the end of 2024 start of 2025.”