Finding balance between teens, technology goal of workshop

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

Nampa/Northern Sunrise County Family and Community Support Services (FCSS) is offering a unique workshop for people to learn about Creating Boundaries around Children, Teens, and Technology.

The workshop is set to be held May 29 from 1-4 p.m. at the St. Isidore Cultural Centre and will be hosted by Imagine Institute for Learning.

“The workshop will be about Creating Boundaries around Children, Teens, and Technology is a 3-hour, in-person workshop that supports caregivers and professionals in finding technology balance for children, youth and themselves,” says FCSS director of community services Amber Houle.

“The learning objectives will include how to recognize the positive and negative impacts of technology and media, reviewing current research findings regarding marketing, sexting and sexual content, violence and aggression, and bullying, and identifying strategies for finding a balance in technology use for children, youth, and adults.”

Houle says the workshop is a great opportunity for caregivers and professionals who are over 18 years of age, specifically those who work with children and youth.

“We receive countless calls and inquiries into resources for managing screen time and how to keep youth safe while online,” says Houle about why FCSS chose to bring the workshop into the region.

“Excessive use of technology can lead to burnout, anxiety, and depression and it can interfere with face-to-face interactions and relationships,” she adds.

“Setting boundaries allows for more meaningful connections with others.”

The workshop will teach parents, caregivers, and professionals how to set boundaries with children and teens to ensure they are not over utilizing technology.

“Without boundaries, it’s easy to get distracted by notifications, emails, and social media, which can reduce productivity, so setting limits can help maintain focus and improve efficiency,” says Houle.

“We must also ensure that young people safely engage with technology, avoiding sharing personal information that could increase their vulnerability to cyber threats. Overall, boundaries around technology help to promote a healthy balance between the benefits and weaknesses of digital devices and ensure that technology use enhances, rather than detracts from, your quality of life.”

Houle says the workshop can also help people within their personal lives and at work, learning to focus more on the task at hand and less on the distraction of social media.

“On a personal level, setting boundaries around technology can lead to better mental and emotional well-being, improved relationships, and enhanced productivity,” she says, noting this can result in greater overall satisfaction and balance in personal life.

“On a work level, establishing boundaries can help individuals focus better at work, leading to increased productivity and efficiency. It can also help prevent burnout and improve work-life balance, ultimately contributing to a more fulfilling and sustainable career.”

For more information or how to register for the program, please call (780-625-3287) or visit https://www.imagineinstitute.ca/.