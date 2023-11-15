Festival of Trees aids Christmas Voucher program

Emily Plihal

Smoky River Family and Community Support Services is ready to welcome Christmas enthusiasts to its Festival of Trees.

The event is a fundraiser for the Christmas Voucher program, says community program coordinator Anita Portsmouth, and FCSS is hoping people will come out to support the endeavour.

“There will, of course, be the silent auction for the items donated to the Festival of Trees, ACFA will be working with us to provide music at the event and Smoky River FCSS will be selling burgers and snacks at the canteen,” says Portsmouth.

“The Festival of Trees is a great opportunity to find unique Christmas gifts, and a fun way to raise funds for the Christmas Voucher program. Silent auctions are fun.”

The event will be held at the Ecole Heritage School gymnasium on Nov. 25 from 2-8 p.m.

“This event is important because of the funds that it generates for the Christmas Voucher program,” says Portsmouth.

“Christmas can be a financially difficult time of year for many low-income families and the Christmas Voucher program assists these families with the costs of a Christmas dinner and gifts for children. The program is entirely dependent on donations.”

The Festival of Trees is free to attend, and this year Smoky River FCSS will be offering hamburgers and snacks for people to purchase.

“With the increasing cost of living the number of people who are in need of this program increases while, unfortunately, donations tend to decrease,” says Portsmouth.

“We sincerely appreciate the many, many donations and the amount of support that we have always enjoyed in the community. Events such as this help ensure that we are able to continue to offer support for families who are struggling during the holiday season.”

FCSS is looking for donations for the Festival of Trees. Portsmouth says any item is appreciated.

“We are looking for decorated trees, but will happily accept other items as well,” she says.

“Last year we had a variety of Christmas decorations such as a ‘Letters to Santa Mailbox’, wreaths, ornaments, and other items such as handmade rugs, chocolate baskets and much, much more.”

If you would like more information or would like to donate an item, please contact Portsmouth at (780) 837-2220.