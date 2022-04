Fees are set to rent High Prairie School Division buses.

At its March 15 meeting, the board of trustees approved third-party user rates and fees. Effective immediately, the fees are:

School buses rentals: $1.85/km plus $29 per hour for the driver, plus meals and accommodations, along with $29 per hour to clean the vehicle.

Fees for the coach rental: $1.95/km plus $29 per hour for the driver, plus meals and accommodations, along with $29 per hour to clean the vehicle.