Feedlot considered in Northern Sunrise

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

Northern Sunrise County administration asked council to provide direction to them regarding required distance regulations for confined feeding operations in the county at its monthly meeting Jan. 10.

Administration was approached by a landowner (his name was not disclosed), who is considering opening a confined feeding operation in the county, and they wanted clarification of a current bylaw regarding the location of these facilities to towns, villages, or hamlets.

“Council s concerned about the impact that it may have on the residents,” says Reeve Corinna Williams.

“We are not aware of any proposed locations at this time, only that there may be interest in opening one in the future,” she adds.

The current bylaw required that no new confined feed operation be permitted less than 6.4 km within the boundary of a town, village or hamlet. Council asked this bylaw be amended to include any residence to the restrictions.

“Council is concerned for all residents, whether it be in a hamlet or on an acreage,” says Williams.

“Council wants to make sure the correct decisions are made with all residents in mind.”

Administration wrote in its briefing note to council that the regulation was in direct contradiction with Natural Resources Conservation Board (NRCB) guidelines because it is the sole regulator of CFOs. The County can provide comments regarding their bylaw creation for the NRCB to consider when approving of a CFO within their municipality.

“They (NRCB) can approve the application for a CFO without the municipality being OK with the location,” says Williams, noting that the bylaw is in place to ensure NSC can advocate for its residents on a broader scale.

“Council is always open to economic development in the region,” she concludes.