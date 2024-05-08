FCSS honours Smoky Region volunteers

Emily Plihal
Local Journalism
Initiative Reporter
It is an occasion that is eagerly anticipated by Smoky River Family and Community Support Services (FCSS) staff each year, as a way to recognize those who give their time to make others’ lives a little brighter.
The annual Volunteer Appreciation Night was held at the Jean Cote Hall on April 19, and FCSS’s community program coordinator Anita Portsmouth says the evening was filled with camaraderie and fellowship as they presented awards and special recognition certificates to exemplary volunteers from the region.
“I believe that volunteer appreciation events are important as it’s a way for the community to say ‘Thank You’ to those who share their time and talents by volunteering and making our communities a better place to be,” says Portsmouth.
“These individuals are very important to our communities,” she adds.
Special certificates were given to volunteers who made time to help cook, drive people to functions, or assist the FCSS crew in a variety of events in the region.
“Volunteers are the heart and soul of what make a community great,” says Portsmouth.
“We are very lucky to have so many wonderful individuals who are willing to help out in so many areas. Without volunteers we wouldn’t have the halls, playgrounds, sports, programs and so much more within our beautiful municipalities.”
Among award winners were Volunteer-of-the-Year Paige Rey, Youth Volunteer-of-the-Year Teanna Campbell, Volunteer Family-of-the-Year the Iserts (inclusive of Dwayne, Cheryl, Emma, Elizabeth, and Dwayne Junior), and Lifetime Volunteer-of-the-Year Lucille Bussiere.
Portsmouth says that FCSS director Crystal Tremblay was surprised with a special recognition from Smoky River Fire and Rescue fire chief Marcel Maure. This award was given to her as a symbol and to give thanks for her dedication
and commitment during wildfire evacuation. She received a new office chair as a thank you for all her hard work.
FCSS thanks the many sponsors who helped by donating food, supplies, their time, and the awards to present to volunteers.