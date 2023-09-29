FCC donates $20,000 to Nampa & District Agricultural Society September 29, 2023 · by Admin2015 · 0 The board of directors of the Nampa and District Agricultural Society (NDAS), who operate and maintain the Nampa Community Complex and Arena, received a $20,000 contribution from Farm Credit Canada (FCC) Aug. 21. The money comes from FCC’s Community AgriSpirit Fund. The money was used to install a camera security system in the building and also to do an overhaul on one of the ice plant compressors at the arena. The NDAS appreciates and thanks FCC for their generous donation. Above, FCC Falher staff and a few NDAS members gathered for a photo. In the photo, left-right, are NDAS vice-president Audrey Gall, FCC senior relationship manager Marcel Lemire, FCC relationship manager Hailey Chaibos, NDAS secretary-treasurer Bobbie Toker, NDAS board member Cliff Mikula, FCC associate relationship manager Karen Tytula, FCC associate relationship manager Antoinette Kruger, and FCC relationship manager Rita Maure. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email