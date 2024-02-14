Fast Feet fast track to fun times

Fast Feet is a popular program with parents and their children, like Hudson St. Laurent, who had a blast playing during the program earlier this year at the Baytex Energy Centre.

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

Parents looking for a great activity to do with their children can attend a program each Thursday at the Baytex Energy Centre in Peace River.

The Fast Feet program runs every Thursday from 10-11:30 a.m. until March 28.

Facilitated by the Town of Peace River and Peace Region Family Resource Network, the program provides interactive play stations, games, music and other entertainment and education opportunities for kids.

“Fast Feet is important for kids ages zero to six years old to have a space to run, play, develop gross motor skills, and create friendships,” says Peace River recreation coordinator Taylor Bak.

“It is a connection for parents to get to know each other, too. We set up tunnels, a ball pit, soccer nets, riding cars, a trampoline, an obstacle course, and more for them to discover and develop their gross motor skills,” she adds.

Bak says the kids have plenty of time in the hour and a half to try all of the different stations.

“This program was created for parents to connect with each other and littles to have somewhere to burn their energy,” says Bak. “With the partnership with the Family Resource Network, it also provides an opportunity to connect them with their services and programs.”

Bak says they do not charge families to attend Fast Feet, and they hope that anyone with kids under six years will come to join them each Thursday.

“We have an open, inclusive, fun, and facilitated environment that will allow their child to have a safe and successful play time,” says Bak.

“We typically run the program from October to November, then start up again from Jan. 11 to March 30. Once we start to see more sunshine, parents often take their kids out to play in the fresh air,” she adds.

Bak also says for the last 15 minutes of the program, a member from the Family Resource Network joins the group to do some action songs. Some of these songs include: If You’re Happy and You Know it, Head Shoulders Knees and Toes, and other popular kid songs.

“Typically, most of the children participate but we also recognize that it may take time to get comfortable with the new environment,” she says. “We encourage all caregivers and their children to go at their own pace until they’re comfortable.”

Bak says the program is held in the first court in the fieldhouse at the Baytex Energy Centre.

If you are new to the building, the front reception can assist with directions.

“This program is special because it teaches through play,” Bak explains. “They learn and practice all different things, like sharing, communication, and making friendships. Along with that, through all the toys put out, it helps develop their gross motor skills through play.”