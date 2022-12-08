Farmer’s Market, Winter Carnival planned Dec. 10 at Kinuso

Pearl Lorentzen

For South Peace News

Kinuso community Christmas festivities are Dec. 10!

The day starts off with the Christmas Farmer’s Market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Kinuso Ag building. The kitchen is open and food bank donations are accepted.

Later, the Kinuso Winter Carnival is from 5-8 p.m. The Carnival includes fire pits, an outdoor curling rink, hotdog roast, hot chocolate, coffee, snowshoeing and bannock, and some farm animals to view, says Roberta Hunt, one of the organizers. The outdoor skating rink may be opened for the event.

People need to bring cash as each group is running their own stations.

The Carnival is hosted by the Kinuso Ag Society, Kinuso Girl Guides, Kinuso Playschool, Kinuso Fire Department, Kinuso Recreation Board, Kinuso Lakeside 4-H, Kinuso Seniors, Spruce Point Park, Swan River First Nation, and Kinuso Leadership and Travel Club.