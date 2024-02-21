Farmers Market trying to find permanent home in Peace River

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

Peace River and area has a Farmers Market that is sure to delight people who like homegrown or homespun goods.

Peace River Farmers Market Manager Michelle Dubrule says the market is held once a month in February and March, and then twice a month until Christmas.

“It offers a platform for small-scale farmers, artisans, and bakers to showcase their goods, while also serving as a one-stop shop for individuals seeking fresh produce, baked goods, and distinctive gifts,” says Dubrule.

“Supporting local market gardens, bakeries, and crafters is crucial as smaller businesses are currently facing challenges. Additionally, understanding the source of your food is equally important,” she adds.

The Farmers Market is currently located at 8002B 102 Ave on the West Hill of Peace River, south of West Hill Esso and behind Modern Paint. Dubrule says they welcome any vendors who make, bake or grow items themselves.

“Items that can be found at our market include fresh vegetables, garlic, fresh eggs, freeze-dried snacks, honey, breads, cookies, loaves, soaps, skin care, essential oils, canning, sewing, and carvings,” says Dubrule.

“You just can’t beat fresh produce, baking, and one-of-a-kind crafts.”

Dubrule says the market is attracting a few new vendors every time it is held, and she hopes to see the market grow to offer a lot of different variety to people in the community.

“We are presently seeking a permanent location,” says Dubrule.

“We want to find a venue where we can set up stalls and present our merchandise more effectively,” she adds.

Peace River Farmers Market is sponsored by the Peace River Ag Society and is partially run by an advisory committee. Dubrule urges people from the entire region to come out to the next Peace River Farmers Market to see what amazing goods are grown, created, and cultivated in the area and to support local entrepreneurs, farmers, and businesses.

The next two markets will be held March 16 and April 20.

For a compete list of upcoming markets, please visit the Peace River Farmers Market Facebook page.

If you are interested in booking a booth at the market, email Dubrule at PRFMarket1991@gmail.com.