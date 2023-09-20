Family Harvest Dance Sept. 30

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

Northern Sunrise County Family and Community Support Services is welcoming residents to its annual Harvest Family Dance being held at the St. Isidore Gazebo on Sept. 30 from 7-8:30 p.m.

Director of community services Amber Houle says the dance is intended to be a way for people to unwind with their families.

“This year the dance is being held in the fall to align with harvest,” explains Houle.

“We hope that this creates an opportunity for farmers to rest and reconnect with the community and their neighbours, after a busy season of farming.”

Music will be courtesy of a boom box onsite with a family friendly playlist. Houle says a parent or teen will be appointed to manage the music for the dance.

“Attending the dance is a great opportunity for families to connect with one another, to strengthen existing relationships and creating new ones,” says Houle.

“It is an informal way to meet your neighbours while enjoying a social outing with your family,” she adds.

St. Isidore Community Services and St. Isidore Cultural Centre collaborate annually to plan a dance to strengthen relationships in the area. Houle says the dance is an informal way to meet neighbours while enjoying a night out for families and individuals.

“We believe that bringing families and community members together and creating friendships makes a stronger community,” explains Houle.

“A family dance is held annually in St. Isidore. In the past, the dance has been hosted in the spring months. Based on the feedback received from families in the St. Isidore area, the dance has been moved to the fall in hopes of attracting the farm families.”

Houle says everyone is welcome to attend the Harvest Family Dance. Cost is $10 per family or $5 for an individual. Light snacks and refreshments will be provided.

For more information phone Corey at (780) 624-8481 or Melanie at 780-624-8071.