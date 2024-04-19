Family fulfills Sasakamoose’s dream

A ceremonial faceoff officially opened the Starr Sasakamoose SS Cup Hockey Tournament in High Prairie April 12-14. His daughter, Jordyn Sasakamoose, middle, dropped the puck in the ceremonial faceoff between Driftpile Cree Nation Chief Dwayne Laboucan, left, and Kristal Sasakamoose, right, sister of the late Sasakamoose. The family initiated and organized the tournament to fulfill a dream Sasakamoose had before he suddenly passed away April 10, 2023 at 43 years of age – to host an annual hockey tournament in High Prairie.