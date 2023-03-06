Family Day fun in Jean Cote

Mild and sunny weather attracted a large crowd at Family Day festivities Feb. 19 in Jean Cote. About 100 people attended the event at the outdoor rink hosted by the Jean Cote Community and Cultural Society. “It was the first Family Day event in Jean Cote since 2020 and it was very enjoyable to host the event again,” volunteer Nicole Parker says. “Everyone enjoyed the day.” People of all ages participated in a variety of activities, including ice skating, a bonfire with a wiener roast, outdoor skating, fun and games with lots of prizes.