Family Day on Feb. 20 in High Prairie featured several activities for all ages, from young families to seniors. Events kicked off with a pancake breakfast at the Children’s Centre co-hosted by the Children’s Resource Council, Big Lakes County Family and Community Support Services (FCSS) and High Prairie Fire Department. Other events included free skating at the Sports Palace and a free family swim at the High Prairie Aquatic Centre.

Young twins and their parents enjoy a delicious Family Day pancake breakfast in High Prairie. Left-right, are father Lenny L’Hirondelle, daughter Hayden L’Hirondelle, son Nolan L’Hirondelle, both 2, and mother Darcie L’Hirondelle.

Young children get all prettied up getting their faces painted at the Family Day breakfast. Left-right, are Quinn Payne, 2, Cole McLauchlin, 3, Aria Lamarche, 8, and Kaia Payne, 5.