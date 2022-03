Free skating and pickleball were part of the fun at the annual Family Day celebration in Falher on Feb. 21. Children and adults enjoyed an afternoon at the Falher Regional Recreation Complex skating in the arena and playing pickleball in the new fieldhouse in the curling rink. The event was hosted by the Town of Falher.

Children love hotdogs. Bennett Lambie, 2, of Falher, eats a hotdog at Family Day in Falher with his father, Derek Lamibie, left, and mother Delanie Stenhouse.

Oakley Zawacki, 9, of Falher, hits the ball during a pickleball game in the fieldhouse.