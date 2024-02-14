Family Day events in Smoky River, North Peace regions

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

It is quickly approaching the day created for Albertans to spend time with their families, and many local communities have great events planned to cater to every age group.

“The Family Day event will enable families to participate in a variety of activities that promote togetherness, limit screentime, and strengthen ties between families in the region,” says Nampa/Northern Sunrise County Family and Community Support Services director Amber Houle of the Family Day Event being held in Nampa.

“Families thrive when they are connected and engaged.”

The Nampa Family Day Event will be held at the Nampa and District Complex from 1-3 pm., and there will be all sorts of onsite activities for all ages and abilities.

The event will feature an afternoon of free skating at the rink for participants, hotdogs cooked over an outdoor fire pit, bannock on a stick, hot chocolate, and various refreshments. The event is sponsored by the Village of Nampa and has been organized by FCSS.

Smoky River Family and Community Support Services, along with their partners (ACFA, Town of McLennan and Falher, Girl Guides, Falher Library, Kimiwan Lake Naturalists and Elks of Canada, will be hosting two different events. They will be hosting the Smoky River Winter Festival in McLennan on Feb. 18 and in Falher on Feb. 19. Different events organized will include a movie, games, bingo, sledding hills, snowshoeing, fireworks, wagon rides, curling, skating with the Pirates, and so much more! To see a full list of events, please visit the FCSS Facebook page.

Town of Peace River will also be hosting a Family Day Extravaganza at Baytex Energy Centre on Feb. 19 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

“Everything is free except for family photos,” says Peace River’s recreation programmer Taylor Bak.

“Last year we had about 1,000 people show up.”

Peace River has organized a hotdog lunch, public skating, Stick N’ Puck with the North Peace Navigators, dog sled rides, Bouncy Castles and various crafts and games.

“It’ll be a blast for sure,” says Bak. “There will be a little bit for the whole family to enjoy.”

When initially created by former Alberta Premier Don Getty, his idea was to create a holiday that would emphasize the importance of family values. With all of the events created through the Smoky River Region, Peace River, and Northern Sunrise County, your options for spending time with your family next weekend are virtually endless.

In all of the communities the activities have been sponsored and are free for families to partake in a great family-filled weekend.

Make sure to check out one of the many events in our area this weekend and enjoy a little family time.