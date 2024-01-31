Family Day at Baytex Feb. 19

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

Town of Peace River will be hosting a fun Family Day extravaganza at the Baytex Energy Centre, and they’re asking families to consider coming to the afternoon event.

Join other residents on Feb. 19 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. and enjoy the various events planned by the Town.

“Everything is free except for family photos,” says Peace River’s recreation programmer Taylor Bak.

“Last year we had about 1,000 people show up.”

The Town will be cooking up a free hot dog lunch for families to indulge in as they prepare to mingle with other community members.

“It’s a chance for us to celebrate families and it will be a lot of fun,” says Bak. “There will lots of local groups and it will be a great chance to network.”

There will be public skating available at the arena and Stick N’ Puck on the outdoor rink with the North Peace Navigators, Whirlwind Acres will be giving Dog Sled Rides, and there will be button making.

“It’ll be a blast for sure,” says Bak. “There will be a little bit for the whole family to enjoy.”

Fieldhouse activities for all ages will be set up, bouncy castles for the little kids, a multipurpose room for seven years and up will provide crafts. There will be family photo opportunities offered and door prizes available to be won.

Bak says to make sure to come out to enjoy the day of fun with your community.