Are you a volunteer musician who wants to contribute to a good time in the community?

Smoky River FCSS is asking volunteers to come forward to play at a Family Dance in McLennan May 31. Contact FCSS at (780) 837-2220 if interested.

The dance will be held at the McLennan Elks Hall beginning at 7 p.m. and ending around 10 p.m. Admission is by donation.

Transportation may be available. Contact FCSS to book a seat.