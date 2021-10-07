Fall Festival goes back in time October 7, 2021 · by Admin2015 · 0 Thomas Clayton adjusts the flour mill at one of several demonstrations at the festival.Children had a blast digging in the sand for the hidden $20 prize!Roger Kemp is all smiles while playing a game similar to horseshoes.The antique tractor [machinery] parade proves machines built years ago still work!The Triangle Pioneer Threshermans Association held a Harvest Festival on Sept. 11 at the museum grounds 15 km west of High Prairie. A good mix of old-time and current events was enjoyed by many wanted to get out during the pandemic under sunny skies. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email