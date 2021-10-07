Fall Festival goes back in time

· by · 0
  • Thomas Clayton adjusts the flour mill at one of several demonstrations at the festival.
  • Children had a blast digging in the sand for the hidden $20 prize!
  • Roger Kemp is all smiles while playing a game similar to horseshoes.
  • The antique tractor [machinery] parade proves machines built years ago still work!
The Triangle Pioneer Threshermans Association held a Harvest Festival on Sept. 11 at the museum grounds 15 km west of High Prairie. A good mix of old-time and current events was enjoyed by many wanted to get out during the pandemic under sunny skies.

Share this post

Post Comment