Falher to open pool for summer season

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The Falher Regional Swimming Pool is scheduled to open for the summer season.



Town of Falher council announced at its regular meeting May 10 that the pool will open under COVID restrictions.



The outdoor pool located at Ecole Routhier will be open only for school swimming lessons and private family swims, CAO James Bell says.



“We are only one of a few pools in the north opening for the season,” Bell says.



“Our biggest portion of revenue will come from school lessons.”



However, he notes, that depends on COVID restrictions and plans by the schools.



“Our goal is to open the pool,” Bell says.



“Whatever revenue we can capture, we’ll try.”



He says change rooms will be completely sanitized after every use.