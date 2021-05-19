Falher tax mill rates up slightly

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Municipal taxes in the Town of Falher will be going up by a slim margin.



Mill rates for municipal taxes were increased in a bylaw adopted by council at its monthly meeting May 10.



The residential mill rate increased to .013122 from .013083.



Council increased the commercial mill rate to .016887 from .016837.



The bylaw came after council adopted an operating budget of $3,131,879 at its regular meeting April 12.



CAO James Bell says municipal taxes will increase by 0.35 per cent for a property of average price.



Council is committed to control taxes to help many people hurting from the economic downturn and the COVID-19 pandemic.



“I don’t have a problem with a slight increase,” Mayor Donna Buchinski says.



“Zero is not realistic.”



While council wanted no tax increase, that was not possible, she notes.



“The loss of some of our property assessment is preventing us from doing that,” Buchinski says.



“We’re still hoping to give taxpayers a break this year.”