Falher resident chosen to coach at provincial swimming championships

Charlize Bremont, currently a lifeguard and coach at Falher Regional Pool was chosen as an assistant coach at the 2019 provincial swimming championships in Edmonton.

Tom Henihan

Express Staff

The largest annual swimming event in Alberta, “The Summer Championships” took place at the Kinsmen Sports Centre in Edmonton from July 4 to July 7.



Falher native Charlize Bremont, a fine arts student at the University of Saskatchewan and currently a lifeguard and coach at the Falher Regional Pool was chosen for a position of an assistant coach at the Summer Championships.



The Championships, authorized by Swim Alberta and hosted by Olympian Swim Club and Kinsmen Sports Centre had 518 swimmers, 15 Para-athletes and two foreign participants one from Denmark and the other from Texas.



“They basically hired me so I could learn how to be a coach,” says Bremont. “I found out that I wasn’t picked randomly, I was picked on purpose by Jackie Cool, she did my swimming 101 course that got me my certification as a coach and she thought I could get a lot out of being there.”



And Jackie Cool, Sports Development Director with Swim Alberta was right about Bremont deriving a lot from the experience.



While in Edmonton for the four-day event Charlize Bremont worked as an assistant coach with the all-star team.



“If any swimming club in Alberta has a swimmer that qualifies for the time standards of the championships they can go to the championships and work on a team together,” Bremont explains. “So I helped to coach them.”



Bremont also says that she had an opportunity to communicate with numerous coaches at the event and that they have invited her to some camps next year.



“So I will learn even more about being a better coach and become more knowledgeable,” she says. “I am still pretty new to coaching, this is my forth year and my second year fully certified so I’m still learning.”



Her experience at the Summer Swimming Championships taught her a lot regarding swimming strokes, such as breaststroke, backstroke and how to turn more effectively in the water. She also garnered some valuable self-knowledge.



“It was amazing, I learned a lot,” says Bremont. “I learned a lot more about coaching; stroke development, to be a better coach and I discovered that I really want to coach.”



Bremont drove back to Falher after the event finished, arriving at 1am Monday morning and had to be at the Falher Regional Pool for approximately 6pm.



That did leave her much time to rest up after coaching at the championships and the drive from Edmonton but, I am sure, that kind of stamina and commitment played a part in her being invited to participate at such a prestigious event.