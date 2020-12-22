Falher proposes plan to entice physician to medical clinic

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A plan to recruit a physician to practise in the Falher Medical Clinic has been initiated.



At its regular meeting Dec. 14, Town of Falher council tabled a decision for a request for funding from the Community Association for Professional Services [CAPS], a not for profit group that manages and assists with the operation of the Falher Medical Clinic.



Currently, the clinic has been without a physician and staff for months, CAO-in-training James Bell says.



However, CAPS is spearheading a new initiative to bring medical services back to clinic for the area on a continued basis.



The Town has decided to assist CAPS for a period of six months.



“We are waiting to see what the other municipalities contribute before giving our contribution a firm dollar amount,” Bell says.



The request will return to the next council meeting Jan. 11, 2021.



A funding request has also been forwarded to the M.D. of Smoky River, the Town of McLennan, the Village of Donnelly and the Village of Girouxville.



The M.D. has approved $10,000 while the Town of McLennan and anf Village of Girouxville denied the request, were decisions reported at the Town of McLennan meeting on Dec. 14.