Falher proposes plan to entice physician to medical clinic

· by · 0

Richard Froese
South Peace News

A plan to recruit a physician to practise in the Falher Medical Clinic has been initiated.

At its regular meeting Dec. 14, Town of Falher council tabled a decision for a request for funding from the Community Association for Professional Services [CAPS], a not for profit group that manages and assists with the operation of the Falher Medical Clinic.

Currently, the clinic has been without a physician and staff for months, CAO-in-training James Bell says.

However, CAPS is spearheading a new initiative to bring medical services back to clinic for the area on a continued basis.

The Town has decided to assist CAPS for a period of six months.

“We are waiting to see what the other municipalities contribute before giving our contribution a firm dollar amount,” Bell says.

The request will return to the next council meeting Jan. 11, 2021.

A funding request has also been forwarded to the M.D. of Smoky River, the Town of McLennan, the Village of Donnelly and the Village of Girouxville.

The M.D. has approved $10,000 while the Town of McLennan and anf Village of Girouxville denied the request, were decisions reported at the Town of McLennan meeting on Dec. 14.

Share this post

Post Comment