Falher pool faces short season

Richard Froese

South Peace News

It will soon be time to cool off in Falher in the coming weeks!

Falher Regional Pool and the Richardson Pioneer Spray Park will open in the coming weeks for the summer.

However, no date to open the pool for public swims has been set as the Town of Falher is among many municipal facing a shortage of qualified lifeguards.

At its regular meeting May 2, council discussed the option to open the outdoor pool or not, considering the challenge to recruit lifeguards and the operating costs.

CAO James Bell said a shortage of lifeguards is not just a local issue.

“It’s a bigger issue, not just us,” Bell said.

Mayor Donna Buchin- ski agreed.

“We have no staff,” she said.

Communities and pools across Canada face a chronic lifeguard shortage.

Council passed a motion to open the pool from May to August although no schedule of days and hours of operation was confirmed.

Buchinski said the pool provides a good service in the community.

“I would like to see us have some kind of a season,” she said.

“Whatever works, we will make it happen, it will be beneficial.”

The Smoky River Manatees Swim Club starts using the pool in May for the summer competitive swim season, Sherry Limoges, director of community services for the town, told council.

She noted opening the pool on weekends is not profitable.

Councillor Gaetane Pizycki expressed one reason for that.

“On weekends, people go to the lake and [are] camping,” Pizycki said.

Buchinski wants the pool season to be saved.

“We’re hoping to have courses in the summer,” Buchinski said, adding pools are not profitable.

“It’s not even a break-even function,” she concluded.

Meanwhile, the Richardson Pioneer Spray Park is scheduled to open May 27 seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Council approved the spray park be opened for another 94-day season.