Falher park set for upgrade

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A popular neighbourhood park in Falher could soon be upgraded.



At its regular meeting April 12, Town of Falher council viewed proposed plans to improve Friendship Hill Park.



“I like the plans,” Mayor Donna Buchinski says. “Maybe we can get a grant.”



The town has applied for some grant from the provincial government.



“It would be great if we get the full amount,” Buchinski says.



“But if we get something, that will help us select what we want.”



Located on the east end of Fifth Avenue SW, the small park includes playground equipment, toboggan hill, and small running track.



“It would look sharp with a couple of slides and swings,” Buchinski says.



CAO James Bell says the town has applied for a Canada Health Communities Initiative Grant.



“The park would feature some updates to playground fixtures and a refreshed green space,” Bell says.



The program is a $31 million investment from the Government of Canada to transform public spaces in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the grant website states.



A second round of applications is being accepted from May 14 to June 25.



The initiative provides funding to create safe and vibrant public spaces, improve mobility options and provide innovative digital solutions to connect people and improve health.



Children and young families may have opportunity to enjoy Richardson Pioneer Spray Park for a full summer season.



The town plans to open the spray park from May 28 to Aug. 31.



Council wants to open the Falher Regional Pool that did not operate last summer under COVID-19 restrictions.



“I hope we can open the spray park and the pool,” Mayor Buchinski says.



“Obviously, it’s if COVID restrictions allow.”



Last year, the spray park was opened 64 days, Buchinski says.



If the park operates as fully planned, it would be opened 92 days.