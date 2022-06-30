Falher Honey Festival returns with a ‘buzz’

The Falher Honey Festival returned June 17-19 after the event was cancelled by COVID-19 restrictions in 2020 and 2021. Cool and cloudy weather and rain didn’t dampen the spirits as most activities planned for outside were moved indoors.

Valeriia Bezpalchuk, 8, left, and Sune Kruger, 8, both of Falher, create bees with crafts and children’s activities hosted by Smoky River Children’s Centre. Two flies on a wall? Morgan Hudson, 11, of Guy, left, and his friend Noah Gagnon, 11, of Guy, get stuck on the Velcro Wall in children’s activities Falher Regional Recreation Complex at the Falher Honey Festival. David Garant, of Donnelly, drives his brightly-coloured home-built Rebel vehicle in the Falher Honey Festival Parade. His friend, Adrien Houle, sits in the passenger seat. The black and yellow colours were very fitting for Honey Fest festivities. Peace River – Westlock MP Arnold Viersen waves and throws treats to the crown in the Falher Honey Festival Parade. He is framed by the world’s largest bee in the background. ATB Falher branch greeted the crowd in the Falher Honey Festival Parade. Left-right, are Hailey Turcotte, customer service representative Jessica Cotton, personal banker Steph Foster, Allison Turcotte, branch manager Tracy Gagne and Marnie Lambers. Ecole Heritage students ride in a float in the parade to promote the outdoor sports courts. Left-right are Leanna Marquis, Nathan Veilleux-Marrois, Kalen Drapeau and Daniel Roy. Dan Born, left, entertained with music at the Falher Honey Festival. Northwestern Polytechnic National Bee Diagnostic Centre from the Beaverlodge Research Farm, presented a display. Left-right, are research assistant Maryam Khandani, lab technician Alison Oostra and extension officer Wendy Smith. Crafts from The Twisted Gnome in Peace River were on sale in the craft market in the Falher Regional Recreation Complex at the Falher Honey Festival. Business owner Karilee Wadman, left, and daughter Jorga Wadman, show some of the products. Benoit Apiaries, of Girouxville, showcased its products in the craft market in the Falher Regional Recreation Complex. Left-right, are Jenna Bigstone, owner Paul Benoit, Jeannette Cinq-Mars, of Falher, and Leanna Cinq-Mars. Children of all ages had plenty of fun in at the bouncy castles at the Falher Regional Recreation Complex. Left-right, are Lucy Donahue, 7, of High Prairie, Benjamin Morin, 9, of Falher, and Hendrick Beaudoin, 4, of Guy. Ken Hansen, of Wanham, looks at a 1949 Ford truck in the Falher Honey Festival Show and Shine. The Filipino community of the Smoky River region shows its support in the Falher Honey Festival Parade. Le Conseil scolaire du Nord-Ouest decorated one of its buses like a bee in the parade. Falher honey producer Fernando Sanchez has more than five o’clock shadow as he grew a bee beard, always a popular feature of the Falher Honey Festival. Jenna Loewen, of Donnelly, entertains the crowd at the Falher Regional Recreation Complex during Falher Honey Festival. A variety of vehicles line Main St. downtown Falher in the Falher Honey Festival Show and Shine.