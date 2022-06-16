Richard Froese

South Peace News

Falher will be abuzz when the annual Falher Honey Festival returns June 17-19.

Plenty of fun and activities are planned for all ages by the festival committee, chair James Bell says.

“Everyone is excited to have in-person celebrations like the honey festival return,” Bell says.

“We encourage everyone to participate as much as possible and reconnect after two trying years.”

Honey Fest was not held the past two years due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The weekend kicks off June 17 with opening ceremonies and supper at Club Chevaliers.

“Our evening events Friday and Saturday are always a good time, and this year is no exception,” Bell says.

An Indigenous component will be added to the festival.

“We’re also really excited and honoured to have an Indigenous welcome at our opening ceremonies,” Bell says.

Indigenous activities activities are also scheduled on June 18.

“We feel it’s important to recognize the land and the people that we have here before the colonization and settlement of the area,” Bell says.

“Plus, I believe, that any chance we have to expand our horizons with other another culture, we should take it.”

Celebrating the honey industry in the region, the festival will host the National Bee Diagnostic Centre from Northwestern Polytechnic [formerly called Grande Prairie Regional College] on June 18. The centre will present a display and research scientists will explain the program and answer questions.

Local restaurants will also be highlighted on June 18.

“The Taste of Falher gives our local restaurants an opportunity to showcase their menus with temporary sidewalk patios,” Bell says.

June 18 is the big day.

Town of Falher council will serve breakfast at the Falher Regional Recreation Complex from 7:30-9:30 a.m.

The parade starts at 10 a.m. from Centre Chevaliers.

A vehicle show-and- shine on Main Street, mini market market, bee beard demonstration, children’s activities, petting zoo, special entertainment, slow-pitch softball tournament are also scheduled.

Organizers have worked hard to offer a variety of activities, Bell says.

“We have a group of community members really stepping up to help make Honey Fest ‘22 happen, so it’s exciting to see,” Bell says.

He says it’s vital for the event to be a big hit.

“The Honey Fest really needs this year to succeed in order to continue with big events like we had for the Town of Falher’s centennial in 2019,” Bell says.

More volunteers are still welcome, he notes.

To volunteer, email to falhercoordinator@gmail.com.