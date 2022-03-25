Falher gives rental break to conference

A request from Women in the North Conference organizers to rent the Falher Regional Recreation Complex May 4 was supported by Falher town council at its March 7 meeting.

Council approved to charge half-day rent for the event scheduled from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Held in one location in the Peace region in previous years, the event will take place in several communities to make it more convenient for women to travel and attend.

Peace River and Valleyview are also part of the series on six consecutive Wednesdays from April 20 to May 25.